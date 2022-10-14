DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.