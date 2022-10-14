Decentralized Social (DESO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.49 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.61 or 0.00090416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $185.43 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,412.79 or 0.27739398 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars.

