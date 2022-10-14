DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $1.73 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $286.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,740,122 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

