Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 6.5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 25,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,381,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Delek US Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Delek US by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 124,608 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.3% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 246.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

