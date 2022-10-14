Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. 687,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,601,642. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company's revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

