Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DENN. CL King assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Denny’s to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 6,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,725. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $563.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

