DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAYGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 37,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.