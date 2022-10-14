DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 37,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

