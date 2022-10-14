Destination Wealth Management Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. 42,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,434. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

