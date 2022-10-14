Destination Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,288,000 after buying an additional 577,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 151,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of RYT stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $327.81.
