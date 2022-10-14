Destination Wealth Management Has $114.96 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $114,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,669,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $95.03. 77,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,395,478. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.18 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.