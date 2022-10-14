Destination Wealth Management Has $14.92 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,054 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,285 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

LUV traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $32.78. 153,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.