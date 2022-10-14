Destination Wealth Management Has $14.92 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,054 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,285 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

LUV traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $32.78. 153,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

