Destination Wealth Management Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,589 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 203,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,110. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.