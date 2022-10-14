Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,132 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.03. 17,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day moving average is $268.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

