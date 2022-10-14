Destination Wealth Management Sells 117 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

QQQ stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.75. 2,304,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,015,640. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.33 and a 200-day moving average of $305.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

