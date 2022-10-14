Destination Wealth Management Sells 234 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.37. 20,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.29. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.87 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

