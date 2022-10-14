Destination Wealth Management Sells 4,408 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.03. 44,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

