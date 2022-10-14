Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,192.86 ($26.50).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,133 ($13.69) on Wednesday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,221.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,147.22.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

