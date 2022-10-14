Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.90 ($7.04) and last traded at €6.98 ($7.12). Approximately 440,329 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.06 ($7.20).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.28 and its 200 day moving average is €9.58.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.
