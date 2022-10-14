Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.90 ($7.04) and last traded at €6.98 ($7.12). Approximately 440,329 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.06 ($7.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.28 and its 200 day moving average is €9.58.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

