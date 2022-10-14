DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Up 1,177.8% in September

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 1,177.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHB Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHBC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 257,818 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in DHB Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 367,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,045,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHB Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.89 on Friday. DHB Capital has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

