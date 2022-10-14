DHT (NYSE:DHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 413,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $141,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

