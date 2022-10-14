Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $167.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09. Diageo has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diageo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413,333 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 77.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after acquiring an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 61.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 242,654 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.