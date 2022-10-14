Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.
Diageo Stock Performance
NYSE DEO opened at $167.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09. Diageo has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
