Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,169.33 ($50.38).

Several research analysts have commented on DGE shares. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($40.48) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Diageo Price Performance

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,658.50 ($44.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The company has a market capitalization of £83.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,582.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,797.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,761.69.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Diageo

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,807 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,261.19 ($9,982.10). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,135.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

