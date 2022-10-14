Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Up to $162.16

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $162.16, but opened at $167.70. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $167.70, with a volume of 10 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $519.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.08 and a 200-day moving average of $176.78.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

