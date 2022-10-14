DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

