DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DRH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
