DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.55. 33,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,277,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

