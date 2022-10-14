Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,172 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 326,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,247,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.21. 3,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,284. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $35.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09.

