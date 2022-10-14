Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 16.4% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after acquiring an additional 400,598 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after buying an additional 2,699,649 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,519,000 after buying an additional 318,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,930,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,441,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $41.45. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,382. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

