Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $145.06

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $145.06, but opened at $141.70. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $145.82, with a volume of 1,563 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

