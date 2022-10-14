Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,524,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

