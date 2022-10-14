Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $879.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Docebo had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Docebo by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Docebo by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

