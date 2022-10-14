Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $385.22 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.97 billion and $385.22 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00264768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001271 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003779 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DOGE through the process of mining. Dogecoin has a current supply of 132,670,764,299.89409. The last known price of Dogecoin is 0.0605304 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 573 active market(s) with $475,573,369.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogecoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

