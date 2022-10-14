Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DLB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.43. 5,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040 in the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

