Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040 over the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.