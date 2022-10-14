Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.40

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 97656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$499.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

