Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.40

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 97656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.11.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$499.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38.
Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group
In other news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
Further Reading
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.