Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $319,198,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.