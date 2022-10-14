Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.31.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $333.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.64 and its 200 day moving average is $372.38. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

