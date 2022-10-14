Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $359.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $373.00 to $359.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $333.26 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

