Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.81.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.26 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

