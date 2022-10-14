Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 518,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 327,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $4,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

