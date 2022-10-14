Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

