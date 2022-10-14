Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,968. The company has a market cap of $689.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.