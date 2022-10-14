Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
PLOW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,968. The company has a market cap of $689.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
