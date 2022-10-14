Dover (NYSE:DOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.