Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Amundi increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 26.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 61,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 52.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.