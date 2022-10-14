Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$732.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.90 and a one year high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.00.

Insider Activity

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455,473 shares in the company, valued at C$104,041,325.58. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,245.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,455,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,041,325.58. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 75,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,212,697.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,687,915 shares in the company, valued at C$140,477,504.01. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 310,200 shares of company stock worth $5,204,549.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

