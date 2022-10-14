Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation Purchases 5,000 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.96 per share, with a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,767,915 shares in the company, valued at C$131,168,008.40.
Dream Asset Management Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 26th, Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 75,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,212,697.50.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 150,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,606,850.00.
TSE D.UN traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,964. The firm has a market cap of C$726.65 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.90 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.00.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
