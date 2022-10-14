Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation Purchases 5,000 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.96 per share, with a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,767,915 shares in the company, valued at C$131,168,008.40.

Dream Asset Management Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 75,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,212,697.50.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 150,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,606,850.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

TSE D.UN traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,964. The firm has a market cap of C$726.65 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.90 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.