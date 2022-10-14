Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -199.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 478,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 433,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

