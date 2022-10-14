Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -199.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 478,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 433,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
