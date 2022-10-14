Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
DCT opened at $11.95 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.