Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.78.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -199.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $46.75.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.