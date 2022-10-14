Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.78.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -199.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $46.75.
Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
