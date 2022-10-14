Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of Duluth stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,996. Duluth has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Duluth by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Get Rating

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

