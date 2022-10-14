Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DPM traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 92,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,941. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$171.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 12,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, with a total value of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 340,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

