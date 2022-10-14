Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DPM traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 92,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,941. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$171.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 12,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, with a total value of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 340,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

